THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $0.11

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $324,422.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.03094665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00193532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,003,865 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

