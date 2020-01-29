ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Down 0.1%

ThyssenKrupp AG (ETR:TKA) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.61 ($13.49) and last traded at €11.74 ($13.65), 3,762,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €11.75 ($13.66).

The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.94.

About ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.