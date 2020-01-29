TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives $65.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 3,449,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,770. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

