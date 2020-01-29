Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 981,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,706.4% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 350,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 344,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

