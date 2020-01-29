Traders Buy High Volume of K12 Put Options (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,411 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,270% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 412,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,577. The company has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. K12 has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of K12 by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth $4,893,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.