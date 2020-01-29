Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,251 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,117% compared to the typical volume of 185 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 37,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,821. BOX has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,071,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,807 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,420,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 925,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

