TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $673.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $683.40 million. TransUnion posted sales of $613.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,815.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 28.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,193.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $93.77. 827,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,607. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.