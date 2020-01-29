Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.88. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $55.65 million and a PE ratio of -13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.97.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

