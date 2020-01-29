Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trivago in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush also issued estimates for Trivago’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Trivago’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trivago by 585.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

