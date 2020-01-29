TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Trading Down 8.5%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55, approximately 881,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 890,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

