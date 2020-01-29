TrueFlip Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00004877 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $26,336.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.