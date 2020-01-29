TrustVerse Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $171,083.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.31 or 0.05560100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127525 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033846 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002877 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,411,538 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.