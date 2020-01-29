Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD) rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

