TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNP. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 5,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

