Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 6.2% Higher

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, 397,998 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 432,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $811.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Insiders have sold 78,021 shares of company stock worth $1,804,693 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

