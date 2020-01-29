U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.61% of U.S. Global Investors worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GROW stock remained flat at $$1.32 on Wednesday. 7,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,186. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 126.27%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GROW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

