UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 513 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

