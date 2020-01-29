Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $26,931,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.40. 81,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average of $171.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

