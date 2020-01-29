United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of URI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. 1,297,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

