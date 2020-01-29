Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. Universal Forest Products posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Forest Products.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 240,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $52.83.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,591 shares of company stock worth $839,111. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

