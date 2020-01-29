Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.