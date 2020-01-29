Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 15,651 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $31,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,521.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 25,943 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $57,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,076 shares of company stock valued at $203,288 in the last ninety days. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UONE opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.06 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

