Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.