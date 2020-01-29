Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,183. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

