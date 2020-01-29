Usca Ria LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

ITA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. 85,725 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.36. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

