Usca Ria LLC Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ball by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. 69,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,881. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

