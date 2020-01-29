Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 421,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,128. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

