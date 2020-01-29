V-ID (VIDT) Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $313,712.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.53 or 0.05607565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025296 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033610 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002861 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,501,409 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

