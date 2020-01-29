Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 291.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $281.21 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

