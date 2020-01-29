Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,655,000 after buying an additional 596,118 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 723,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after buying an additional 197,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,478,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 141,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

