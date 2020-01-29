Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

FRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,694. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

