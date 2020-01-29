Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,210,000 after acquiring an additional 754,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 51,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

