Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 1,333,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.