Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 352.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Icon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Icon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.15. 3,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $156.81. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

