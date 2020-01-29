Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 123.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 456,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 324,480 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 1,295,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

