Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report $27.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.63 billion and the highest is $30.57 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $28.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.08 billion to $111.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $119.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.09 billion to $128.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.46. 3,477,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.