Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $391,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 132,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,069,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99.

