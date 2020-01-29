Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $819,000 Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 111.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 85,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $126.47. 2,412,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.97. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

