Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,402 shares of company stock worth $17,138,919. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,612. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

