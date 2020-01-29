Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 17,917 Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the second quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 16.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets alerts:

Shares of EMF stock remained flat at $$15.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 41,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.7556 per share. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.