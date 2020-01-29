Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 480 Shares of Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 4.83% of Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

