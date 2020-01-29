Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 9,185 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,616,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,974,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 484,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 433,053 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 9,585,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,287,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

