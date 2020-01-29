Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. 5,853,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

