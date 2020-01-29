Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 38,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. 6,412,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,115,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

