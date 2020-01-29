Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,643,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. 807,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

