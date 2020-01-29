Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

