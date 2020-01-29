Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Update

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 50.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 24.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 116,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Varonis Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.