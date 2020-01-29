VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.41. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 6,667,687 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

