Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 71,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

