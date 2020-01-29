VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $10,817.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046992 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00069314 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,402.86 or 1.00319134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038714 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,438,566 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

